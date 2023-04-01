Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden O Among Qs in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the hidden letter ‘O’ among the group of alphabet Qs inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden O Among Qs in the picture within 9 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the Odd Flower in picture within 9 secs?

In the above image, you need to spot the hidden O among the group of the alphabet ‘Q’. An alert mind can identify the hidden O within 9 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot 20 XOs hidden inside the Love Letters in picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out the hidden O that has been hiding among the alphabet ‘Q’. There are 11 rows and 20 columns of the alphabet ‘Q’. To find the hidden O within 9 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

Can you spot a different Franklin in the picture within 7 secs?

For your ease, we have marked the hidden O in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Numbers Picture within 5 secs?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the hidden O is placed in the 8th Row and 10th Column.

Can you spot the Odd Man Out in picture within 9 secs?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the mistake in the picture of Shoes within 7 secs?