Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Flower in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd flower among the group of purple flowers inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Flower in the picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot 20 XOs hidden inside the Love Letters in picture within 11 secs?

In the above image, you need to decide which one of the flowers is different from the other purple flowers. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 9 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot a different Franklin in the picture within 7 secs?

Hint: Look at the size and shape of the flowers.

Can you spot the mistake in Numbers Picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out which one flower is different from the other purple flowers in the group. There are 5 rows and 7 columns filled the similar-looking flowers. To find the odd flower within 9 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

Can you spot the Odd Man Out in picture within 9 secs?

For your ease, we have marked the odd flower in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in the picture of Shoes within 7 secs?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd flower is in the 3rd row and 5th column. The odd flower has a smaller circle in the center.

Can you spot 6 Ys among Xs in the picture within 13 secs?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot which Girl is different in the Picture within 11 secs?