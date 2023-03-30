Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 20 XOs hidden inside the Love Letters in picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level along with observation skills. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot 20 XOs hidden inside the love letters in the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot 20 XOs hidden inside the Love Letters in the picture within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

In the above image, you need to spot the XOs hidden inside the love letters. The puzzle states challenges the viewers to find the 20 XOs by asking “Signed, sealed, and delivered! In this pile of love notes, there are some kisses and hugs for you to uncover—not just one, but 20 in total. Can you find them all?”

An alert mind can identify 20 XOs within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find 20 XOs that have been hiding inside the love letters. XO is an abbreviation for hugs and kisses. It is an informal term used for expressing sincerity, faith, love, or good friendship. at the end of a written letter. To find the 20 XOs within 11 seconds you need to look quickly and go through all the love notes inside the picture.

For your ease, we have marked the 20 XOs in the image given below:

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

