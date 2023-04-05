Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Classroom picture in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works differently. This kind of brain puzzle makes a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside of the box and analyse the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the classroom picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Classroom picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a teacher and her student is standing in the classroom. In the image, you can see that the teacher is scolding the student and the boy is patiently listening to the teacher. Books are lying on the table inside the classroom.

However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the classroom picture. Now, take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the door of the Classroom.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the door hinges are on the wrong side. They should be on the other side of the door and not on the side of the doorknob. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

