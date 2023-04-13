Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 6 Hidden Words in Children Playing Basketball Picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all 6 words hidden inside the picture of children playing basketball in a park.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot 6 words hidden in the Children Playing Basketball Picture within 15 secs?

Image Source: Pinterest

In the above image, you need to spot all the six words hidden inside the picture of children playing basketball in a park. Inside the picture, you can see that the kids are playing basketball and a dog is also enjoying the children’s game. A boy is also watching the match with his surfboard.

An alert mind can identify all the hidden words within 15 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are camouflaged with the background of the picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this puzzle, you need to identify all 6 hidden words inside the children playing basketball picture. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people.

1. SCORE - The word 'Score' is written on the tree in the picture.

2. DUNK - The word 'Dunk' is written on the car in the picture.

3. BASKET - The word ‘Basket’ is written on the grass in the picture.

4. NET - The word 'Net’ is written on the red t-shirt in the picture.

5. HOOPS - The word ‘Hoops’ is written on the hair of a girl in the picture.

6. COURT - The word ‘Court’ is written on the shoes in the picture.

So, the six words that are hidden inside the children playing basketball picture are - Score, Dunk, Basket, Net, Hoops, and Court.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This mind puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

