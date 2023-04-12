Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Hospital Room picture in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works differently. This kind of brain puzzle makes a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the hospital room picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Hospital Room picture in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the hidden N among Ms in picture within 11 secs?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a mother is holding her newborn baby in the presence of a doctor inside a hospital room. In the image, you can see a maternity ward of a hospital and there is a clock inside the room.

Can you spot the Odd Panda in picture within 9 secs?

However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot 5 Ys among Xs in the picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the hospital room picture. Now, take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the wall clock of the hospital room.

Can you spot the mistake in Classroom picture in 5 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the odd cat in picture within 9 secs?

So, the mistake in the picture is that the clock has the letter B instead of the number 8. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the mistake hidden in the North Pole Picture in 5 secs?

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

Can you spot the Hidden O Among Qs in picture within 9 secs?