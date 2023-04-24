Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Girls' Dining Room Picture in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works differently. This kind of brain puzzle makes a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the girls' dining room picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Girls' Dining Room Picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the dining room pictures where the girls are going to have dinner. In the image, you can see that a girl is keeping the bottle on the dining table. A big turkey has been served on the table. Another girl is looking at herself in the mirror.

However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is hidden in the mirror inside the dining room.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the dining room picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the mirror of the dining room.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the reflection in the mirror is wrong. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

