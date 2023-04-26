Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 5 Hidden Words related to Reading in the picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all 5 words related to reading hidden inside the picture.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot 5 Hidden Words related to Reading in the picture within 15 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot all the five words hidden inside the picture where a family is sitting inside the living room. Inside the picture, you can see that the man and woman are reading books. The kid is playing with her dog.

An alert mind can identify all the hidden words related to reading within 15 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are camouflaged with the background of the picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this puzzle, you need to identify all 5 hidden words related to reading inside the picture. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people.

1. STORY -The word 'Story' is written on the hair of the woman in the picture.

2. READ - The word 'Read' is written on the sofa in the picture.

3. BOOK - The word ‘Book’ is written on the dog in the picture.

4. WORD - The word 'Word’ is written on the kid in the picture.

5. COPY - The word ‘Copy’ is written on the man in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the five words that are hidden inside the picture are - Story, Read, Book, Word, and Copy.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This mind puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

