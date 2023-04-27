Puzzle IQ Test: Only a sharp brain can spot who is the Real Artist of Painting in picture within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the real artist of the painting in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a sharp can spot who is the Real Artist of the Painting in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a painting in the exhibition hall. Three persons are standing in front of the painting in the exhibition hall - Ellie, Jack, and Olivia. However, only one of them is the real artist of the painting. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the real artist of the painting by asking “Who is the real artist?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Real Artist of the Painting in 7 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the lady who is the real artist of the painting. If you look carefully at the painting in the picture then you will be able to identify the real artist. As all three persons are standing in front of the painting, any one of them can be the artist. However, if you look at the painting, the artist’s name, Olivia, is written below in the frame.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that Olivia is the real artist of the painting. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the real artist of the painting in this IQ puzzle?

