Puzzle IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Murderer in Room inside picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the murderer in the room inside the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Murderer in the Room!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see 4 house helps who are being interrogated for murder inside the house. However, one of them is lying to the police and is a murderer. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the murderer in the room by asking “Who did it?”. So let’s look at the murder scene and suspects confessions in detail.

Mr. James is Dead!

Mr. James was found dead in his room. The room had no window and the door was locked. The only 4 people who had a key to the room were questioned.

Suspects for Mr. James' Murder

Sophia the maid: “I came to wake up Mr. James; when I saw him dead, I screamed!”

John the butler: “When I heard the scream, I ran into the room, turned on the light, and saw Mr. James with a knife in his neck.”

Sarah the governess: “I rushed up alongside John; when he turned on the light, the room was all bloody.”

Jack the cook: “I was prepping breakfast and didn’t see anything.”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Murderer in 15 seconds?

Let’s look at the murder scene in detail. The lights in the room where Mr. James was murdered were not on. John, the butler, turned on the light. So, this means if the room was dark, the maid - Sophia wouldn’t have seen Mr. James lying there — unless she already knew it.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the maid - Sophia is the murderer of Mr. James.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the murderer in this IQ puzzle?

