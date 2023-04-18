Puzzle IQ Test: Only a sharp brain can capture the Man's Point of View in picture within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the man's point of view in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a sharp brain can capture the Man's Point of View in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see purple blocks stacked in a vague shape. A man is going to click the picture of the shape from his camera. The puzzle challenges the viewers to capture the shape from the front by asking “What does the man see from his point of view?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you capture the Man’s Point of View in 11 seconds?

In this mind puzzle, you need to observe the shape of the purple blocks from the man’s point of view in the picture. The puzzle also gives you four options. Among these four options, only one is right. So, let’s capture the shape of blocks from the man’s point of view. There will be only one block at the top level, two blocks at the mid-level, and four blocks at the bottom level.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the man will see shape B from his camera inside the picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the man’s point of view in this IQ puzzle?

