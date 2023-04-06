Puzzle IQ Test: Only a sharp brain can spot the Ghost in the room inside picture within 9 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the ghost in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a sharp brain can spot the Ghost in the Room inside the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see two boys and a girl standing in a room. Inside the room, there is a plant and a clock kept on each side of the whiteboard. However, among the three people in the room, one is not a real person. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the ghost in the room by asking “Who is not a real person?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Ghost in the Room within 9 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the ghost in the picture. If you look carefully at all three persons in the room then you will be able to identify the ghost in the picture. The expressions of all three people are normal. However, the boy standing in the middle doesn’t have a shadow.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the boy in the blue sweatshirt is the ghost in the room. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the Ghost in this IQ puzzle?

