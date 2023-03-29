Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot how many circles are there in the picture within 9 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify how many circles are there in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot how many circles are there in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the number of circles inside the Picture. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many circles are there?” In the image, you can see a big circle embedded with small circles inside it. So, while counting the total number of circles in the image, you need to keep a check on the space between the black circles.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Number of Circles within 9 seconds?

If you look at the big and small circles carefully in the picture, you will be able to identify the accurate number of circles inside the Picture. There are total 5 Black circles and inside them, there are 4 pink circles.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are total 9 circles inside the Picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the Office Thief in this IQ Puzzle?

