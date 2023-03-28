Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot how many holes are there in the T-shirt within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify how many holes are there in the t-shirt inside the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot how many holes are there in the T-shirt!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a white shirt with holes inside it. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the number of holes by asking “How many holes are in this T-Shirt?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the number of holes in the T-shirt in 11 seconds?

In this mind puzzle, you need to observe that there are two see-through holes in the t-shirt. This means that there are 2 holes on the front side of the t-shirt and 2 holes on the backside of the t-shirt. Two holes are there on the sleeves of the t-shirt. One hole is at the neck of the t-shirt and the last hole is at the bottom of the t-shirt.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 8 holes inside this t-shirt.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the real boss in this IQ Puzzle?

