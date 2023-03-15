Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot who didn’t help to build the dog house in pic within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the person who did not help to build the dog house in the Picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain can spot who didn’t help to build the dog house in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see that 4 persons are standing near a dog house. The dog house has been built by these 4 persons in the backside of the garden area. All 4 persons are carrying some equipment or tool used in building the dog house. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “who didn’t help to build the dog house?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot who didn’t help to build the dog house in 15 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the person who has not helped in building the house Let’s look at the 4 persons in detail. The boy in the pink cap is carrying the paint. The man holding a saw in his hand. The boy in the blue T-shirt is holding a hammer and the boy in Brown T-shirt is carrying bricks in his hands. So, who didn’t help to build the dog house? It’s the guy sitting on the right side. The dog house is made of wood and not bricks.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the boy standing on the right side of the picture did not help to build the dog house.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the Office Thief in this IQ Puzzle?

