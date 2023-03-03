Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can spot who robbed the Bakery in picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the person who has robbed the bakery in the Picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can spot who robbed the Bakery in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the 3 Boys sitting on a bench in a Public Park. Behind them is a bakery that has been robbed. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the robber by asking “Who robbed the bakery?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot who Robbed the Bakery in 15 seconds?

Let’s look at the suspects in detail. The boy on the right side of the bench is playing a video game. The boy in the center is looking at the boy sitting on the left side of the bench. So, who robbed the bakery? It’s the guy sitting on the left side of the bench. There are traces of flour in his hair.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the boy sitting on the left side of the bench has robbed the bakery.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the Office Thief in this IQ Puzzle?

