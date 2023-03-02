Puzzle IQ Test: Only Genius Brains can spot in which Direction is the Bus Going in picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify in which Direction is the Bus Going in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Genius Brains can spot in which Direction is the Bus Going in the picture within 15 secs!

Image Source: Sharp Brains

Only Detective Brains can spot the Office Thief in picture within 15 secs!

This test was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the bus moving on the road. you have to identify in which direction the bus is going.

Only an Explorer Brain can spot the Hidden Treasure inside Map in 9 secs!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Genius Brain can spot the most stupid Boy in picture within 15 secs!

Did you spot the Direction in which the Bus is Going in 15 seconds?

In the puzzle, you need to analyze whether the bus is moving in the right or the left direction. As you we can’t see the door in the image, which means that the bus is going in the “Left” direction on US Roads and “Right” direction on Indian & UK Roads. In countries like the India and UK, you drive on the left side of the road, and in the US, you drive on the right side of the road.

Only a Sharp Brain can spot the Car Breaking Road Safety Rules in picture within 25 secs

Only Detective Brains can spot the Thief from the picture of 4 locations in 30 secs!

So, the answer to the riddle is that the bus is going in the left direction on US Roads and the right direction on Indian & UK Roads.

Can you spot how many laptops can be charged from Cords in picture within 45 secs?

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, how many questions you answered correctly in this IQ Puzzle?

Can you answer who dies if E pushes the Stone in the Picture in 60 seconds?