Puzzle to Test Your IQ: Can you spot how many laptops can be charged from Cords in picture within 45 secs?

Puzzle to Test Your IQ: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify how many laptops can be charged from the setup of Extension Cords in the Picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: How many laptops can be charged from the setup of Cords in the Picture?

Image Source: BRiddles

This test was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a setup of 6 Extension Cords numbered 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Can you determine the number of laptops that can be charged from the given setup? You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Puzzle IQ Test Answer

Let’s first look at the cords and sockets that cannot be used:

- The Wire of the Extension Cord-3 is broken.

- The Extension Cord-6 does not have a wire.

- One of the sockets of Extension Cord-2 is broken.

- The Extension Cord-4 with just one socket is of no use.

Now, let’s look at the cords which can be connected:

Extension Cords Connections Cord 1 Cord-1 will be connected to the main switch One of the sockets of Cord-1 will be used for connecting it to Cord-2. So, 2 sockets can be used from cord-1. Cord 2 One of the sockets of cord-2 be used for connecting it to cord-5. One of the sockets of Extension Cord-2 is broken. So, 2 sockets can be used from cord-2. Cord 5 All the 4 sockets of Cord-5 can be used for charging

So, the total Sockets that can be used for charging the laptops are 2 + 2 + 4 = 8.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you find the correct answer to this IQ Puzzle?

