Puzzle IQ Test: Only an Explorer Brain can spot the Hidden Treasure inside Map in 9 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot the hidden treasure inside the map in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only an Explorer Brain can spot the Hidden Treasure inside the Map in 9 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

This test was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a treasure map with different symbols and signs. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden treasure inside the map by asking “Where’s the treasure hidden?”.

You are required to look at the map very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Hidden Treasure inside the Map in 9 seconds?

In the puzzle, there is an old treasure map with certain signs and symbols leading the explorers to the hidden treasure. There is a skull with swords symbol indicating the path where the treasure is hidden. There is a ship in the top right corner of the map. Along with a ship, there is a compass showing the direction North, East, West, and South. There is a symbol of the wheel which is aligned with the compass.

So, can you find the hidden treasure using these symbols and hints? If you're still struggling to find the hidden treasure in this map, then we have shared the answer in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The point where the path of the skull with the swords intersects with the path of the wheel and compass is the place where the treasure is hiding inside the map.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the hidden treasure from the map in this IQ Puzzle?

