Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain can spot the most stupid Boy in picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the most stupid Boy among the four boys sitting on a tree branch in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain can spot the Most Stupid Boy in the Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

This test was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the four boys sitting on the branches of a tree. The puzzle asks that “Who is making the biggest mistake?”. You need to decide who is the most stupid among the four Boys based on their actions.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Most Stupid Boy sitting on a tree in 15 seconds?

By looking at the actions of four boys sitting on the branches of a tree, you will realize that all of them are part of being stupid. However, there is an Order of stupidity. So, let’s see who is the most stupid Boy and the least stupid among all in decreasing order (most stupid to least):

Most Stupid Boy - The boy with a red cap who is cutting his branch where he is sitting is the most stupid among the four Boys.

2nd Most Stupid Boy - The blonde boy is the 2nd most stupid Boy as he is sitting on the trunk that is to be cut down by the boy in Red T-shirt.

3rd Most Stupid Boy - The boy in the red T-shirt has not realized that he will also be going down as the Boy in Green T-shirt is cutting his branch.

Most Clever Boy - The Boy in Green T-shirt is the sliest and most clever Boy in the group.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the boy in Red Cap is the most stupid person among the four boys sitting on the branches of a tree.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the most stupid boy in this IQ Puzzle?

