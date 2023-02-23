Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain can spot the Car Breaking Road Safety Rules in picture within 25 secs

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the car that is breaking the road safety rules in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain can spot the Car Breaking Road Safety Rules in picture

Image Source: Youtube

This test was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the cars moving on a two-way road. The puzzle mentions that one car is breaking the road safety rules and is not following traffic etiquette.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot that one Car that is Breaking the Road Safety Rules in 25 seconds?

In the puzzle, there is one car that is not following the rules of the road – or it's having a malfunction and needs a mechanic appointment. In the image, you can see more than 30 sedans, hatchbacks, and compact cars. Of all the cars in the picture, only one isn't using indicator lights. So, Can you find the car that isn't using its indicator lights in this image? The puzzle makers have also shared a hint: “all the cars with lights on have bright yellow indicators.”

So, you need to look for a car with muted orange indicator lights. If you're still struggling to find the car in this image, then we have shared the answer in the image given below:

Image Source: Youtube

The car that's not using indicators is one of the small, compact cars going to the left side of the picture. The car that is breaking the road safety rules is in the third row down, and it's the third car from the left.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, how many did you spot the car breaking the road safety rules in this IQ Puzzle?

