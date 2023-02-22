Puzzle IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Thief from the picture of 4 locations in 30 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the thief from the Picture of 4 different locations.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Thief from the picture of 4 locations in 30 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

This test was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the four different locations. The puzzle mentions that “There was a theft on a snowy day, but everyone claimed that they were home. One of them was lying. Who is the thief?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Puzzle IQ Test Answer

Let’s first look at the four different locations one by one:

Location 1: Alex resides in location 1 and his car is parked outside his house in the snow.

Location 2: Ben resides in location 2 and his car is parked outside his house in the snow.

Location 3: Rick resides in location 3 and his car is parked outside his house in the snow.

Location 4: Maria resides in location 4 and her car is parked outside her house in the snow.

However, you can see that Rick parked his car outside his house after the snow was built up on the driveway. This means that Rick was not at home during the theft and he is lying.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that Rick residing in the third location is the thief.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, how many questions you answered correctly in this IQ Puzzle?

