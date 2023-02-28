Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Office Thief in picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle for IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to the identify the Office Thief in the Picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Office Thief in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image you can see the 2 employee are being interrogated for a theft inside the office. However, one of them is lying to the police and is a thief. The puzzle mentions that “A businessman arrived at his office and found that some very important documents had disappeared from his desk. Police suspected 3 people and each of them said that they hadn’t even been to the office. Who is lying?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Office Thief in 15 seconds?

Let’s look at the crime scene in detail. The office room where the theft has been done has footprints of two people. One foot print of a formal shoe indicates someone came from the door and other footprint of a sport shoe indicates that someone was inside earlier in the room. At the crime scene, the Businessman and the Police are standing. There are 3 suspects - 2 women and 1 Man.

Now, the foot prints of formal shoe belongs to the Businessman only. However, the footprints of the Sport Shoe is of the thief. So, among the three suspects, the man on the left side of the picture is the thief as he is wearing sport shoes.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the man among the 3 suspects is the Office Thief.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the Office Thief in this IQ Puzzle?

