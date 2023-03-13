Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Age of Father and Son in Picture within 25 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot the Ages of the Father and Son in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Age of the Father and Son in the Picture!

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In this puzzle, you need to calculate the age of a father and son based on the condition shared by the puzzle makers. It states that the sum of a father’s and a son’s ages is 66. The father’s age consists of the same numbers as the son’s age but reversed. How old are they?

You are required to look at the instructions very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think.

Did you spot the Age of Father and Son within 25 seconds?

Let’s find out the Ages of the Father and Son keeping in mind that the father’s age consists of the same numbers as the son’s age but reversed. So, there can be three answers in this case:

- If the father’s age is 60 and the son’s age is 06, then the sum will be 66.

- If the father’s age is 42 and the son’s age is 24, then the sum will be 66.

- If the father’s age is 51 and the son’s age is 15, then the sum will be 66.

So, there are three answers to this puzzle if we follow the instructions given by the puzzle-makers.

