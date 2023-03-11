Puzzle IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot whether Woman was Murdered or Committed Suicide in 25 secs

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify whether the Woman was Murdered or Committed Suicide in the Picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot whether the Woman was Murdered or Committed Suicide in the picture!

Image Source: Puzzle Prime

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a woman's dead body lying on the floor. Her blood has been spattered on the wall after the gunshot. The puzzle asks the viewers to examine the picture and determine whether the woman was killed or committed suicide.

You must look at the image carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot a Murder or a Suicide in 25 seconds?

Let’s look at the crime scene in detail. The room has a window, a desk and a cupboard. The woman’s dead body is lying on the floor with a gun in her right hand and a cigarette bud in her left hand. On the desk, you will see a handwritten note along with a pen, a cigarette packet, cutlery, a can, eyeglasses, a lamp, and some books. The stool has fallen and the woman’s blood is on the wall.

So, by looking at the can be concluded, it can concluded that this was a murder, which was supposed to look like a suicide. These are some of the reasons:

The dead person has not finished their cigarette yet, which is a normal thing to do when someone commits suicide. The person is left-handed, judging by the position of the pen and the lamp, but is holding the gun in their right hand. It was supposed to look like the person was writing a death note before killing themselves, but it is night and the lamp is not plugged in.

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the woman was murdered and the murderer tried to make it look like a suicide.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot whether the Woman was Murdered or Committed Suicide in this IQ Puzzle?

