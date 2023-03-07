Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius can help the Detective in Breaking Prison within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to help the Detective in Breaking Prison in the Picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius can help the Detective in Breaking Prison!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Detective Mind can spot who robbed the Bakery in picture within 15 secs!

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a Detective who has been captivated in a prison. He didn’t know how he ended up there. Now he is thinking of a way to get out of this prison as soon as possible. So, you need to help the Detective in Breaking Prison. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the robber by asking “Can you help the detective escape?”.

Only Genius Brains can spot in which Direction is the Bus Going in picture within 15 secs!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only Detective Brains can spot the Office Thief in picture within 15 secs!

Can you find an Escape for Detective in 15 seconds?

Let’s look at the prison in detail. The walls of the prison are high and on top of one wall, there is a window. The floor of the cell is muddy and there is a shovel inside the cell. So, how can the Detective escape now?

Only Detective Brains can spot the Thief from the picture of 4 locations in 30 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only an Explorer Brain can spot the Hidden Treasure inside Map in 9 secs!

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the detective must use the shovel to dig out mud and put it in a pile so that he can reach the window and escape from prison.

Only a Genius Brain can spot the most stupid Boy in picture within 15 secs!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot a Prison Escape for Detective in this IQ Puzzle?

Only a Sharp Brain can spot the Car Breaking Road Safety Rules in picture within 25 secs