Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Detective Brain can identify who kidnapped the Scientist in 21 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the name of the person who has kidnapped the Scientist in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Detective Brain can identify who kidnapped the Scientist!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the Scientist’s laboratory from where he has been kidnapped. The scientist has left a clue that will help in identifying his kidnapper's name. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the kidnapper’s name by asking “Who kidnapped the scientist?”.

You must look at the image carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the Kidnapper’s Name in the Lab within 21 seconds?

Let’s look at the crime scene in detail. If you look carefully at the image, there is a table in the lab that has lab equipment, beakers with a chemical solution, and a Paper on them. The hint leading to the name of the Kidnapper is hiding inside the lab table only. The answer is hidden in the paper in which three chemical elements are written - Cobalt, Lithium, and Nitrogen.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Kidnapper's Name is ‘COLIN’. His name can be derived from the symbol of the three chemical elements:

Cobalt - Co Lithium - Li Nitrogen - N

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

