Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Mind can spot which Glass has more Water in Picture within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot the glass which has more water in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Sharp Mind can spot which Glass has more Water in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see 4 Glasses of water - A, B, C & D . You have to identify which Glass has more water among the four glasses. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “Which Glass has more Water?”.

You must look at the image carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the Glass that has more water within 11 seconds?

Let’s look at each water glass in detail. In the image, Glass A has a Scissor, Glass B has a Paper Clip, Glass C has a Sharpener and Glass D has a spoon inside them. Also, if we look at the image carefully, all the glass has the same water level with the objects placed inside it. So in this case, the glass with more water is the one that has the object with less mass. The lightest and smallest object is the Paper Clip.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is Option B. Glass B which has a paper clip inside it has more water than the glasses which have a Scissor, a Sharpener, and a Spoon inside them.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot which glass has more water in this IQ Puzzle?

