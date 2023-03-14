Puzzle IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Bank Robber in picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the Bank Robber in the Picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Bank Robber in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Genius can spot the Age of Father and Son in Picture within 25 secs!

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see that the Police are finding the bank robber. The puzzle mentions that “After a bank was robbed, the police found a bag stuffed with money in a park. It was lying among some cacti.”

Only Detective Brains can spot whether Woman was Murdered or Committed Suicide in 25 secs

The police arrested 3 suspects. It didn’t take them long to figure out who the thief was.

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Sharp Mind can spot which Glass has more Water in the Picture within 11 secs!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only Detective Brain can identify who kidnapped the Scientist in 21 secs!

Did you spot the Bank Robber in 15 seconds?

Before arriving at the answer, remember that the robber left the money bag in hurry inside the park filled with cacti. Let’s look at the suspects in detail. The first suspect is looking calm and has been wearing sunglass. The second suspect is also behaving normally and is wearing a cap. The third suspect is wearing formal and is also behaving very normally. However, if you look carefully there are scratches on the body of the first suspect.

Only a Genius can help the Detective in Breaking Prison within 15 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Detective Mind can spot who robbed the Bakery in picture within 15 secs!

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the man on the left is the Bank Robber. He is the only one with scratches that were left on his body by the cactus.

Only Detective Brains can spot the Office Thief in picture within 15 secs!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the Bank Robber in this IQ Puzzle?

Only Detective Brains can spot the Thief from the picture of 4 locations in 30 secs!