Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot the Secret Admirer’s Name from Cryptic Note in 21 secs!

Puzzle for IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the name of the Secret Admirer from a Cryptic Note in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot the Secret Admirer’s Name from Cryptic Note!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a Note written by a Secret admirer. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the Secret Admirer’s name by stating “You get a box of chocolates from a secret admirer. They leave a clue inside the card”. The secret admirer has left a clue that will help in identifying his or her name.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Secret Admirer’s Name in 21 seconds?

The note gives five clues to identify the name of the Secret Admirer. The answer is hidden inside the note only. So, let’s look at the cryptic note and the clues hidden inside it:

1. Third of August - 3rdLetter of August is G

2. Fourth of February - 4thLetter of February is R

3. Second of May - 2ndLetter of May is A

4. Third of December - 3rdLetter of December is C

5. Sixth of October - 6thletter of October is E

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Secret Admirer’s Name is ‘GRACE’. The letters were hidden inside the cryptic note left by the Secret Admirer.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ.

