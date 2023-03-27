Puzzle IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Suspicious Passenger at Airport Security Checking in 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the suspicious passenger at airport security checking in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Suspicious Passenger at Airport Security Checking!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see 3 passengers who are boarding the plane to Alaska. However, one of them is looking suspicious to the airport security officer after the items inside their luggage were scanned. The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the suspicious passenger by asking “Who looks suspicious?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Suspicious Passenger in the picture within 15 seconds?

Let’s look at the airport security checking picture in detail. The man’s luggage includes items like winter clothes, a cap, and shower gel. The blonde girl’s luggage includes items like summer clothes, shoes, and a guidebook. The other girl’s luggage includes items like boots, accessories, and glasses.

Now, all three passengers are going to Alaska which is famous for its cold and freezing weather conditions. So, it’s the blonde woman in the center who looks suspicious. She is going to Alaska with flip-flops and a guidebook for a tropical vacation.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the woman in the center of the airport security check line is the suspicious passenger.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the suspicious passenger at airport security checking this IQ Puzzle?

