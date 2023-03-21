Puzzle IQ Test: Can you replace the letter ‘X’ with numbers to form words in 25 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to replace the letter ‘X’ with numbers to form meaningful words in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Can you replace the letter ‘X’ with numbers to form words?

Image Source: Reader's Digest

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In this puzzle, you need to replace the letter ‘X’ with numbers to form meaningful words. The puzzle states that “The ‘X’ in each word represents a number of letters missing. Figure out the missing letters and uncover each word.”

Hint: For each puzzle, the missing letters form different words that have something in common.

You are required to look at the instructions very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the numbers to form the words within 25 seconds?

So, let’s look at each word one by one and identify the number that will replace the letter ‘X’ in each word.

WXY - Replace X with the number ‘Eight’ - WEIGHTY

POXTATE - Replace X with the number ‘Ten’ - POTENTATE

NEXRK- Replace X with the number ‘Two’ - NETWORK

CAX - Replace X with the number ‘Nine’ - CANINE

HXY - Replace X with the number ‘One’ - HONEY

Image Source: Reader's Digest

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is the words - Weighty, Potentate, Network, Canine, and Honey.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So, did you spot the numbers to form meaningful words in this IQ Puzzle?

