Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the pattern to replace Question mark in picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot the pattern to replace the Question mark in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the pattern to replace the Question mark in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In this puzzle, you need to identify the pattern between the six boxes. The pattern will then help you to spot what will replace the question mark in the picture. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “What should be there in the place of the Question Mark?”

You are required to look at the instructions very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the pattern to replace the Question mark within 15 seconds?

If you look closely at the numbers inside the boxes in the picture, you will be able to identify the pattern between the numbers and their placements. This is the pattern of Shifting the Gears in a car as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this puzzle is that Letter ‘R’ should replace the question mark in the picture. In many cars, first gear (1) is directly above second gear(2), third gear (3) is to the right of first gear and directly above fourth gear (4), and fifth gear (5) is to the right of third gear and directly above reverse (R).

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot which glass has more water in this IQ Puzzle?

