Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius can divide the cake into 8 pieces by making only 3 cuts in 21 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to divide the cake into 8 pieces by making only 3 cuts in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius can divide the cake into 8 pieces by making only 3 cuts in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In this puzzle, you need to divide the cake into 8 pieces by making only 3 cuts. The puzzle mentions that “There are 7 people at your birthday party. How can you divide a round cake for 8 people (including you) making only 3 cuts?”

You are required to look at the instructions very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you divide the cake into 8 pieces by making only 3 cuts within 21 seconds?

This puzzle will be solved only by thinking outside the box. The cake will only be divided into 3 pieces when you’ll make the 3 cuts in a non-conventional way. The first two cuts can be done vertically or top to bottom in the cake. However, for dividing the cake into 8 pieces, the third cut will be done horizontally in between the cake.

For your ease, we have shared the way to divide the cake into 8 pieces by making only 3 cuts in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this puzzle is that 2 vertical cuts and 1 horizontal cut will divide the cake into 8 pieces.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So, did you spot how to divide the cake into 8 pieces by making only 3 cuts in this IQ Puzzle?

