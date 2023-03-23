Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot who is the Real Boss in Office Room Picture in 9 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify who is the real boss in the office room picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot who is the Real Boss in the Office Room Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see three people inside the room in the office. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the real boss inside the room by asking “Who is the boss?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Real Boss in 9 seconds?

Let’s look at the office room carefully. The first person is standing near the boss's table and is speaking to the other two people in the room. The second person is sitting across the table and is thinking about something. The third person is standing and also listening to the first person.

So, who is the real boss among the three men? The answer is hidden inside the office room only. The blazer of 3rd person is on the boss’s chair, so he is the boss of the other two people.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the third person is the real boss inside the office room picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the real boss in this IQ Puzzle?

