Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Detective Brain can identify who snuck out of the house at night in 5 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the person who has snuck out of the house at night in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Detective Brain can identify who snuck out of the house at night!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see that 2 Girls and 1 Boy are in their bed. The girls are sleeping and the boy is awake. However, one of them snuck out of the house at night. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the culprit by asking “Who snuck out of the house?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the person who snuck out of the house in 5 seconds?

Let’s look at the bedroom picture in detail. The girl on the left bed is sleeping over her blanket and her clothes have been scattered on the bed and floor. The boy in the center bed is awake and is tucked in his bed. The girl on the right bed is tucked and sleeping peacefully. However, she is still wearing the shoes.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the girl on the right bed snuck out of the house at night as she sneaked into her bed with dirty shoes.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the person who snuck out of the house in this IQ Puzzle?

