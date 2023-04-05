Puzzle IQ Test: Only a smart brain can spot who is the Alien in Wedding picture within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify who is the alien in the wedding picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a smart brain can spot who is the Alien in the Wedding picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

People with high IQ can spot the Location in the Satellite Image shared by NASA

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see that a wedding is taking place in the garden. The bride and groom are standing in the middle. The best man is standing on the left side and the bridesmaids are standing on the right side of the picture. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the alien inside the wedding picture by asking “Who is the alien?”.

Only a Genius can spot how many Triangles are inside the Square in 15 secs!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Smart Brain can spot how many watermelons are there in the picture within 11 secs!

Did you spot the Alien in 11 seconds?

Let’s look at the wedding picture in detail. The best man and bridesmaids are looking at the bride and groom with happy faces. The groom is holding the hand of the bride. However, if you look at the bride’s hand carefully, you will realise that it’s her third arm.

Only a sharp brain can spot who is the Man's Real Wife in picture within 5 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Genius can spot how many circles are there in the picture within 9 secs!

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the bride is the alien inside the wedding picture as she has three arms.

Only a Smart Brain can spot how many holes are there in the T-shirt within 11 secs!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the alien in this IQ puzzle?

Only Detective Brains can spot the Suspicious Passenger at Airport Security Checking in 15 secs!