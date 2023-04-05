NASA Earth Puzzle: Every month NASA shares a puzzling satellite image with the viewers. The objective is to make awareness about the places on Earth which are hidden gems. These places often have some interesting facts about them that make the place one of a kind on earth. Recently, NASA shared one such satellite image that has become viral on social media. They asked the viewers to guess the location by focusing on three questions - where it is, what we are looking at, and why it is interesting.

NASA Earth Puzzle: People with High IQ can spot the Location in the Satellite Image!

Image Source: NASA Earth

The above image was shared by NASA showing a picture of a place on Earth. NASA created this puzzle for the viewers and challenged them to spot the location in the picture by asking “Ready for a puzzler? Tell us where in the world this is, what we’re looking at, and why it’s interesting.”

This viral satellite image has made people scratch their heads as it is quite tricky to spot the location in the picture. The trickier part of this image is to spot the location and the interesting fact about the location in the picture. So, it has been claimed that only people with high IQ can spot the location in the image.

NASA Earth Puzzle Answer

So, the answer to the puzzle is that the location in the image shared by NASA is Crater Lake in Oregon.

Image Source: NASA

The image was captured on 18th March 2023 by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8. Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States, 1,943 feet (592 meters) deep, and therefore is also among the deepest in the world.

In the image, you can see a detailed view of the lake’s southeast shore including the landmarks like Phantom Ship Island, Mount Scott, and Pinnacles Road. Phantom Ship is a small island whose rocks are remnants of an ancient volcanic cone that survived the eruption and collapse.

NASA also shared the clear view of the Crater Lake and explained that “The lake is especially scenic in early spring when its deep-blue waters contrast with a blanket of snow on land.”

Image Source: NASA

As per the data shared by NASA on 4th April 2023, the snow depth at Crater Lake reached 170 inches (more than 60 inches above average). The interesting fact about this lake is that despite the snowy winter and spring, the lake’s surface remained unfrozen. The official data reveals that the last time the lake was frozen was in 1949. So, in the picture, you can see the deep blue colour of the unfrozen lake contrasting with the white and gray surroundings.

