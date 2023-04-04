Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot 16 Tigers hidden in the forest picture within 21 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Studies have revealed many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. It is a fact that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical Illusion illustrations are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where 16 tigers are hidden inside the forest.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot 16 Tigers hidden in the forest picture?

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above picture is an optical illusion that shows a beautiful picture of two adult tigers and their two cubs in the forest. However, there are other 12 tiger faces hidden inside the forest. The image is a tricky puzzle asking the viewers to spot the hidden tiger faces inside the forest.

Do you think that you have above-average intelligence? Well, it has been claimed that people with high intelligence can spot the 16 tigers in 21 seconds. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot 16 Tigers in 21 seconds?

It is trickier to spot the 12 hidden faces of tigers other than the 4 tigers sitting in the center of the picture. The other 12 tigers' faces are hiding in the bushes, trees, ground, and even the sky.

For your ease, we have marked the faces of 16 tigers in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

The image has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the hidden faces of tigers in this optical illusion. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Research shows that optical illusions usually give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot 16 tigers hidden inside this optical illusion image?

