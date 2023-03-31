Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Lily Flower hidden among Roses in picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a lily flower is hiding among the roses in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Lily Flower hidden among the Roses in the picture

Image Source: Reassured

Can you spot hidden Goat inside the flock of Sheep in 11 Secs?

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see the clusters of red and pink roses, blue hydrangeas, and yellow flowers in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the lily hidden among the roses inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden lily flower in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you find the hidden Fish among Polar Bears in 15 Secs?

Did you spot the hidden Lily Flower in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden lily flower, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the left side of the image, you will see a lily between the yellow, blue, pink, and red flowers. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

Only a Genius can spot the deer hiding from hunters inside forest in 13 Secs!

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden lily inside the cluster of flowers in the image given below:

Image Source: Reassured

Can you spot the Car with a missing Side Mirror in picture within 9 secs?

The white lily flower is at the center-left side of the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the lily flower hidden in the image.

Only a Genius can spot the Man's hidden Lamp in picture within 7 Secs!

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the lily flower hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Can you spot the Panda hidden among the Star Wars Soldiers in 11 Secs?