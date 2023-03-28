Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Car with a missing Side Mirror in picture within 9 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where a car with a missing side mirror is hidden inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Car with a missing Side Mirror in the picture?

Image Source: FindTheBestCarPrice.com

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the car with a missing side mirror. In the picture, you can see a parking lot full of new cars to be sold to new buyers. However, the puzzle challenges you to find the car with a missing wing mirror it should not be sold to the buyers.

It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the car with a missing side mirror in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden odd car inside the image.

Did you spot the hidden Car with a missing Side Mirror in 9 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the hidden car with a missing side mirror among the new cars inside the parking lot. It may appear too tricky to find a car with a missing wing mirror as the picture consists of many similar-looking cars. But if you carefully at the middle section of the picture, then you will be able to find the car with a missing side mirror.

If you are not able to spot the car with a missing wing mirror, then we are here to help you! The mustard-colored car is the one with a missing side mirror as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: FindTheBestCarPrice.com

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the car with a missing side mirror inside the picture in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the car with a missing side mirror inside this optical illusion?

