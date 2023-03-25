Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot 4 faces hidden inside Lady’s Garden picture in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where four faces are hidden inside the lady’s garden.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot 4 faces hidden inside the Lady’s Garden picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was originated as a tricky puzzle for children and adults to test their brain power. In this optical illusion, a lady is standing inside her garden. In the garden, there is a beautiful water fountain amidst the lush green grass. But now she is looking out for four intruders inside her garden.

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the four hidden faces inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the four faces hidden inside the lady’s garden. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the 4 hidden faces in 15 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the four hidden faces inside the lady’s garden. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden faces, but if you tilt the image both vertically and horizontally, you will see that the 4 faces are hidden inside the structure of the water fountain.

For your ease, we have highlighted the four hidden faces in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the four hidden faces inside this optical illusion image?

