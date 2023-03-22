Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Dancer's Tambourine hidden in picture within 7 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where a dancer’s tambourine is hidden somewhere inside the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Dancer's Tambourine in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle card where you have to identify a hidden musical instrument of the dancer. In this optical illusion, you can see a lady dancing inside a beautiful tent. However, the dancer has lost her instrument somewhere inside the room.

The puzzle asks the viewers ‘Where’s the dancer’s tambourine?. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the dancer’s lost tambourine. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the tambourine hidden inside the room.

Did you spot the Musical Instrument of the Dancer in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion and try to spot the hidden musical instrument inside the room. It may appear too tricky to find the dancer’s tambourine, but if you look at the dress of the dancer in the middle then you will be able to see the tambourine. The instrument is hidden inside the belt of her dress.

Image Source: Bright Side

The tambourine is a musical instrument that has a circular frame covered with plastic or skin, with metal discs around the edge. The dancers or musicians play it by hitting it or shaking it with their hands.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the dancer’s tambourine inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the dancer’s tambourine hidden inside this optical illusion?

