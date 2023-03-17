Optical Illusion for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Frog is hiding somewhere inside the Bathroom in picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot a Frog hidden inside the Bathroom Picture in 21 secs!

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a Bathroom where there is a Bathtub surrounded by a lot of plants. There are cupboards and shelves in the bathroom to keep the important stuff. On the Cupboard, Toothbrushes, holders, and bottles have been kept. One towel is hanging on the holder near the mirror.

But somewhere inside the bathroom, a Frog is hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden Frog inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden Frog in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Frog in 21 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Frog, then we are here to help! If you look at the image carefully, you will see that a Frog is sitting on the plant over the shelf near the bulb.

For your ease, we have highlighted the Frog inside the Bathroom in the image given below:

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The Frog has been cleverly camouflaged with the green plant. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Frog inside the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Frog hidden inside this optical illusion image?

