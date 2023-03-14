Optical Illusions IQ Test: Only 49% can spot 2 Hidden Words behind the Swirling Picture in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an optical illusion where 2 words are hidden behind the swirling lines.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 49% can spot 2 Hidden Words behind the Swirling Picture!

Image Source: Rainbow Riches Casino

The above optical illusion is a visual test that will play tricks on your mind by hiding things from your eyes. This optical illusion is created to make your brain sweat and test your vision too. In the image, two words are hidden behind the swirling picture. Are you able to see those 2 Words? So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to see the 2 words hidden behind swirling lines.

The puzzle makers this picture to 80 people and less than half of them were able to spot the secret words. So, it has been claimed that only 49% of people can view the 2 Hidden words in 7 seconds. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ and vision. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the 2 Hidden Words in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot 2 Hidden Words inside the picture, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the stripes and swirls. Now if you are finding it difficult to solve, try to squint, or scroll your screen up and down. If you will scroll the picture up & down and tilt the image a little bit, then you will be able to see the two words ‘FREE SPIN’ behind the Swirling lines.

For your convenience, we have shared the two words in the image given below:

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden words in this optical illusion?

