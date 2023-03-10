Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Human hidden among Bears in Jungle picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Human is hiding among the Bears in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Human hidden among the Bears in the Jungle picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see the Bears in the Jungle. Some bears are roaming around in the Jungle and some are climbing the trees. However, a human is hiding among the group of bears in the picture.

The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Human inside the picture by asking “Which of these isn’t a bear?”. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden Human in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Human in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Human, then we are here to help. If you look carefully at the top right side of the image, you will see a Human climbing the tree in the costume of a bear. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Human inside the picture:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the Human is wearing the costume of a bear. The costume can be identified with a zip on it. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Human hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Human hidden inside this optical illusion image?

