Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Turtle hidden inside Bedroom Picture in 5 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Turtle is hiding somewhere inside the Bedroom in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Turtle hidden inside the Bedroom Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a Bedroom and inside it, a Turtle is hiding somewhere. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Turtle hidden inside the picture by asking “Find the Turtle”. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden Turtle in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Turtle in 5 seconds?

If you find it difficult to spot the hidden Turtle, we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see a Bedroom where on the bed a sloth is lying. The toys are scattered on the floor. A fish, a teddy bear, balls, and colorful bricks are lying on the floor. There is a table, a shelf, and an Almira near the window. A lot of objects have been placed inside the bedroom on the shelves, Almira, and the table. This optical illusion of a Bedroom could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Turtle inside Bedroom in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Turtle is hiding on top of the Almira. It is difficult to spot the Turtle it has been placed along with many objects in the room. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Turtle hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Turtle hidden inside this optical illusion image?

