Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 7% can spot the Skateboard hidden inside Garage in 5 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Skateboard is hiding somewhere inside the Garage in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 7% can spot Skateboard hidden inside the Garage!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 2% can spot the Odd Animal hidden among Camels in picture within 11 secs!

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a Garage and somewhere inside it, a Skateboard is hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Skateboard hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 7% of people can find the hidden Skateboard in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the Dog hidden inside the 1880's Vintage Picture?

Did you spot the hidden Skateboard in 5 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Skateboard, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see a Garage where a car has been parked just below the shutter. A cupboard and an Almira have been kept inside the Garage. There are a lot of cardboard boxes and buckets inside the place. This optical illusion of a Garage could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

Can you spot the Lady’s hidden lover inside Vintage Picture in 11 secs?

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Skateboard inside Garage in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you find the Giraffe Hidden Among Toy Animals in 11 Secs?

The Skateboard is hiding behind a cardboard box on the right side of the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Skateboard hidden in the image.

Can you spot the Hidden Bird inside Fruit & Vegetable Shop Picture in 13 secs?

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Skateboard hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Only 1% can spot the Ghost hidden inside Room