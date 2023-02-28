Optical Illusions IQ Test: Can you spot the Lady’s hidden lover inside Vintage Picture in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in a vintage optical illusion image where a Lady’s lover is hiding inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Lady’s hidden lover inside the Vintage picture?

The above image is an optical illusion created as a puzzle card for Malt Bitters. The illusion asks the viewers to find the man’s hidden face inside this vintage picture by asking “Find her lover”. This image is a tricky puzzle where you have to find the lady’s hidden lover. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden face of the man. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden man in 11 seconds?

The lady in the picture looks lost in his lover’s thoughts as she sits at the water’s edge. However, little does she know, her lover is closer than she realizes. If you find it difficult to spot the man inside the vintage picture, we are here to help you find the lady’s hidden lover. You need to look closely at the space between the lady and the tree behind her very carefully.

For your convenience we have marked the faces of the hidden man in the image given below:

There is a man’s face hidden between the tree and Lady. If you tilt the image upside down, then you will be able to see the hidden lover of the lady.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the lady’s hidden lover in this optical illusion?

