Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Umbrella inside Coffee Shop Picture in 9 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where an Umbrella is hiding inside the coffee shop in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Umbrella inside the Coffee Shop Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot Horse Rider’s face hidden inside 1880's Vintage Picture in 15 Secs?

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden Umbrella inside the coffee shop. In the picture, you can see that a waitress is serving coffee on the tables. People are chatting and enjoying their coffee in the coffee shop. A waiter is inside the counter and a man is standing near the bar stools. However, there is an umbrella hidden in the Cafe.

Can you spot the Hidden Ballet Dancer Among Flamingos in 11 Secs?

It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the hidden umbrella in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden umbrella inside the coffee shop. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 2% can spot cat hidden inside the zoo picture in 15 secs!

Did you spot the Hidden Umbrella in 9 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the hidden umbrella inside the coffee shop. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden umbrella as it has been cleverly camouflaged with the background of the picture. But if you carefully observe the counter where a man and a waiter are standing, then you will be able to find the hidden umbrella.

Can you find the Panda hidden Among Black & White Pills Picture in 9 Secs?

If you are not able to spot the umbrella, then we are here to help you! The umbrella is hiding behind the man’s leg standing near the counter as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 1% can spot an Airplane between Starfish under the Sea in 15 secs!

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the umbrella inside the coffee shop picture in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Can you find the Hidden Doll Among Toys in 21 Secs?

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden umbrella inside this optical illusion?

Can you spot Hidden Wolf among the Group of Sheep in 5 Secs?